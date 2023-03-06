The daughter of Ghanaian rapper Strongman has dazzled many social media users with her display to mark Ghana's Independence Day

In a video posted by her mother on TikTok, Simona Ama Ashia Osei sang the National Anthem and explained the different parts of the flag

Netizens could not keep their calm after watching the video as they took to the comment section to share their comments

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Simona Ama Ashia Osei, the adorable daughter of Osei Vincent, the Ghanaian rapper popularly known as Strongman, sang Ghana's National Anthem to mark Independence Day.

In a video posted by the girl's mother on the TikTok handle @nanaamastrong1, Simona was fired up as she navigated her way around the inspiring anthem while committing a few errors along the way.

Despite the few flaws, her video seemed impressive as she also explained the different colours in the Ghana National Flag and what each one represents.

Strongman and his daughter Photo credit: @nanaamastrong1

Source: TikTok

"Red means blood, yellow means gold and green means vegetation, while the Black Star in the middle stands for the hope of Africa," Simona explained in the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many social media users who chanced on the video could not resist the temptation to drop their thoughts in the comment section. Below are some of their opinions.

Ruthlove_2 DateRush 8 said:

Madam madam’ I beg my pizza with extra cheese

Adepa mentioned:

Me self I don’t know the meaning of the colors

Emmanel❤ indicated:

simona❤. You let me give birth by force. You are letting me feel giving birth

user3468841409639 commented:

This girl can sing the national anthem more than some of our politicians

Watch the video below:

2022 GMB contestant Amoani looks glamorous in a beautiful kente dress and turban

In a related development, Miss Odei-Amoani, a Ghanaian fashion model and beauty queen who just gained notoriety, dazzled social media users with her first Independence Day images.

To pull off this legendary photo shoot, the 2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful candidate worked with a renowned event planner and other suppliers.

Miss Odei-Amoani wore an off-shoulder green corseted kente gown styled with a colourful bustier representing the Ghana colours.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh