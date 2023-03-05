Stonebwoy performed at My Homeland Concert at The Palladium, Times Square in New York on March 3, 2023

The Dancehall music superstar lived up to the billing by delivering an electrifying performance to the delight of those present

Some beautiful videos of Stonebwoy's thrilling performance at the sold-out concert have emerged online

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy, known in private life as Livingstone Etse Satekla, has treated ravers to a thrilling performance in New York.

Stonebwoy was one of the headline acts for My Homeland Concert, which was held at The Palladium at Times Square on Friday, March 3.

Mounting the stage, the Gidigba hitmaker put up an energetic performance which got almost everybody present jamming.

Stonebwoy mounted the stage at My Homeland Concert In New York Photo source: @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Videos from the concert have emerged online showing fans charged up and chanting as Stonebwoy delivered on the stage.

One of the videos shared by a Twitter user @OfficialBekoe who was at the concert showed Stonewboy opening his performance with the smash hit, Kpoo Keke. Many of the concertgoers sang along while waving Ghana flags.

Another video sighted on Instagram page @iamphylx showed Stonebwoy's performance of Everlasting was equally captivating.

When it got to time for him to perform Sobolo, it was such a lovely scene.

He nailed his performance!

Mohammed Kudus promotes Stonebwoy's music to Ajax Amsterdam's fans

Meanwhile, this is not the first international attention Stonebwoy has received in the past few days.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Black Stars forward Mohammed Kudus promoted Stonebwoy's music to Ajax Amsterdam's fans worldwide.

In a video posted on the club's official TikTok account, Kudus was seated on a bench listening to music, and when asked what he was listening to, he said some Stonebwoy music.

The video made a lot of Ghanaians happy as they praised Kudus for promoting Ghanaian music on a big platform.

Source: YEN.com.gh