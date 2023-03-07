Rapper Medikal and singer Sister Deborah have released a new song for their fans after years of separation

The unexpected music collaboration and video of the ex-couple together have surprised many who did not see it coming

Netizens have widely reacted to the videos and have applauded them for putting emotions aside and focusing on business

Ghanaian rapper Medikal and his ex-lover Sister Derby have hinted to their fans about a new song which is yet to be released.

The two have been separated for years, and the fans who reacted to their videos did not see this surprise coming.

A video of them together and getting comfortable around each other on a couch has gained the attention of Netizens.

The video was titled 'Planning and plotting interlude' and is expected to be released soon. Fans of the ex-lovers have revealed their anticipation in tweets and comments under the video, which has been shared across social media.

In the video, Medikal said he was 'planning and plotting' with Sister Derby. He also made some funny remarks about being charcoal and meeting Sister Derby, who is light-skinned.

Watch the video of Medikal and Sister Deborah below:

Netizens reacted to the video of Medikal and Siter Deborah:

gagah.hannah commented:

Good to see them like this but mdk can't look at like her or I'm lying

_lormiiiii_ commented:

Exes bagging the money so cute

hajia_luxurybags commented:

Hmmm well I guess it’s just business

daxell12 commented:

Medikal you’re a disgrace After dissing her. Sister derby you’re also a disgrace after dissing medikal and fella. Medikal has no respect for fella that’s a fact

Medikal and Fella Makafui clear social media feed

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier in an article that celebrated Ghanaian celebrity couple Fella Makafui and Medikal had stirred divorce rumours with their coded actions on social media.

Many suspected that the lovable duo were on the verge of divorce after some tweets surfaced online and both deleted all posts from their Instagram pages.

Their actions confused their ardent fans, with some worried about the marriage status of the celebrity couple.

