'More of You' hitmaker Stonebwoy and his supportive wife Dr Louisa Satekla took over the dancefloor as the former's 35th birthday party which was held in New York

In the viral video, guests who were present at the party captured the inseparable as they displayed fire dance moves

The video has melted the hearts of many people as they showed their admiration for the celebrity couple

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian reggae/dancehall musician Stonebwoy and his wife Dr Louisa Satekla hit the dancefloor at his 35th birthday party.

Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, on the dancefloor. Photo Source: @stonebwoysource

Source: TikTok

The party which was held in New York, saw friends and family of the celebrity couple storm the venue to celebrate the 'Therapy' hitmaker.

In the video, Runtown's 'Mad Over You' was being played in the background as they danced in circles, and later on got cosy as Dr Satekla turned her back for her husband as he grinded her passionately.

The famous Ghanaian celebrity couple displayed great chemistry, and their energy was infectious, which got others taking out their smartphones to capture the adorable moment.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Stonebwoy was spotted in a long-sleeved sweatshirt and a pair of jeans, while Dr Satekla wore a long-sleeved shirt that had faux fur around the wrists which she paired with trousers.

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians react to the video of Stonebwoy and his wife displaying admirable chemistry

user6248512613741 said:

The most happiest n respectful couple i have ever seen

user6237438568799 stated:

You guys make relationship beautiful not the gari fot) some of us have found ourselves in. God bless your union ❤️❤️

Masta Kwabena Kobby said:

Intelligent kakra, naughty kakra, that's all a man wants from a woman.

Koffee remarked:

The sidechick should come seethe main ones are the happiest one oo

Jeanzil said:

Stonebwouy always brings out his own dance moves

user6661670485531Big Mama stated:

sidechick biaaa nka daamu

Angieswed4real❣️opined:

Horrrr I can’t love them lesss ….. ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Stonebwoy drops a video of son as his birthday mood

YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy shared a video of his son, L Janam Joachim Satekla, on his 35th birthday with some lovely pictures.

Stonebwoy stated that the video of his son displaying incredible dance moves truly represented how he felt on his special day.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh