In a video posted by Ajax Amsterdam's official TikTok account, Mohammed Kudus promoted Stonebwoy's music

In the footage, the Ghanaian midfielder was seated on a bench listening to music, and when asked what he was listening to, he said some Stonebwoy music

The video made a lot of Ghanaians happy as they praised Kudus for promoting Ghanaian music on a big platform

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus, who plays for Dutch football club Ajax Amsterdam, has made many Ghanaians happy by promoting local music on social media.

In a recent TikTok video shared by Ajax Amsterdam's official TikTok account, Kudus was seen listening to Ghanaian artiste Stonebwoy's recent release, More Of You, on Spotify.

In the video, a man approached Kudus and asked what he was listening to, to which he proudly showed off the Stonebwoy tune. The video has since gone viral, with fans of both Kudus and Stonebwoy expressing their admiration for the young footballer's taste in music.

For many Ghanaians, Kudus' promotion of Ghanaian music and culture was a refreshing change of pace from the usual content shared by footballers on social media. They found his love for Ghanaian culture and music inspiring and hailed him for showing the world that Ghana had quality music.

Ghanaians Praise Kudus For Promoting Stonebwoy

shadrackarchimede1 commented:

you doing great by promoting Stonebwoy and Ghanaian music on the map

Blaytima said:

Bhimnation to the church world

kofidavid608

The motherland is proud of you.

nanaboa38 wrote:

Bhim international fans is proud of you..

Black Angel reacted:

Kudus dey feel Stonebwoy waaa

Yakubu Somed (Super Trapper) wrote:

Kudus and StoneBwoy is like 5 and 6 lol

jerrubaalofficial said:

kudus thanks for the dedicating your goal to late atsu

Mohammed Kudus Proudly Speaks In Thick Ghanaian Accent

In another story, Mohammed Kudus scored the only goal for his football club, Ajax Amsterdam, against FC Twente on February 9, 2023.

The footballer was interviewed after the match, and he spoke in a thick Ghanaian accent as he talked about his goal and new position.

Kudus excited many Ghanaians with his goal and how he spoke as they praised him.

