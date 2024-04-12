Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa has announced her comeback after taking some time off to deliver a baby with a dance video

Asantewaa was clad in all-black in the video that has since gone viral

Netizens who thronged the comment session were thrilled by the performance as well as her appearance

Ghanaian TikToker, Martina Dwamena, popularly known as Asantewaa, has taken social media by storm after she released a video launching her comeback.

The new mother announced her presence on Instagram with a captivating video in which she exhibited her dance moves.

TikToker Asantewaa displays dance moves in viral video (Asantewaa)

Source: Instagram

She was clad in a black leather jacket, worn over a camisole top and a pair of trousers, with a pair of shades covering her eyes. Asantewaa's outfit was paired with a pair of boots.

She danced energetically to Kuami Eugene's latest song, Canopy, moving her body rhythmically to the tune.

The video has since gone viral with 6,163 likes.

Watch the video below:

Netizens drool over Asantewaa's massive comeback

Netizens who saw the video could not hold back their admiration. Most of Asantewaa's fans were also excited to see her. Others were also surprised at the level of energy the new mother was displaying in the video.

@Mayvay wrote:

"This one no bi killer nkuto oo. This is Akua gangster."

@Mariam Mansah wrote:

"I can't stop laughing."

@ Ennkasa wrote:

"You're lucky it isn't Ghana Road like bolla car has hit you dadaaada."

@Mr_Osanju wrote:

"The way I love this woman eer. Anyway nice outfit “terminator”

TikTok star Asantewaa flaunts her stuff as she dances in video

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported on the reactions of netizens after a video of Asantewaa popped up.

In the video, the TikTok star captivated fans with her dance skills as she danced to Olivertheboy's Goodsin Speed Up song.

In the clip, social media celebrity turned heads in revealing skintight leggings while dancing with her brother, Kayverli.

The dance video of the TikTok celebrity and her brother garnered varied views online. While some people showered them with accolades, others heavily criticised her for revealing too much skin.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh