Shatta Wale and Bullgod have met for the first time in a long time after they had a social media banter which landed them in court

The plaintiff, Bullgod, who dragged the defendant, Shatta Wale, to court, has won the case

The court has ordered Shata Wale to apologize to Bulldog publicly and also bear the cost of some damages get suffered in the process

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale took to social media with some accusations against his former manager Bullgod.

Shatta Wale alleged that his former manager was directly involved in the murder of Kwaw Kesse's deceased manager Fennec Okyere.

Bullgod filed a legal suite against Shatta Wale for defamation, and the two had never met since they separated as business partners, according to Bullgod.

However, they battled each other in court until the court's statement today, which calls for a settlement between the two,

Shatta Wale has been instructed to make a seven days public apology to Bullgod on his social media handles.

In addition to the apology, Shatta Wale will pay for other damages he caused Bullgid in the process.

Netizens have reacted to the news, with others hoping that the two work this out and avoid maintaining the beef they had.

Watch Shatta Wale and Bullgod court case ruling below:

Netizens reacted to Shatta Wale and Bullgod's court case:

Source: YEN.com.gh