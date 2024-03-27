Pretty TV3 presenter Anita Akuffo recently hit the salon for a makeover

She shared a video of the glam-up session, revealing her bare face without makeup

The video shared on Instagram has sparked admiration for the broadcaster's natural looks

Media personality Anita Akua Akuffo has given fans a rare glimpse of her natural face, ditching her usual full makeup look.

Anita recently went to the salon to get glammed up and have a new hairstyle. After getting her hair braided, she shared a video on social media.

Anita Akuffo showed off her no-makeup face Photo source: @ann_ita1

Source: Instagram

The video shared on her Instagram page showed the TV3 presenter showed her wearing a black and yellow dress. She sat gracefully as the male stylist worked on her hair.

One noticeable thing in the video was that Anita's face had no makeup. Despite being bare-faced, she looked beautiful.

Sharing the video, Anita talked about how she likes to do things easily and simply.

"If it’s simple and easy to keep, count me in. I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve done this with @manuelsbeautty_gh but we are definitely not stopping," she said.

Watch the video below:

Anita Akuffo's no-makeup video excites fans

The video sparked lovely reactions from Anita Akuffo's followers. While some praised her hairstyle, others were fascinated by her no-makeup face and glowing skin.

_naa_klorkor said:

See fine girl

__mayfeast__ said:

Prettiest among all, see how skin dey glow whaaaat

cheritabright said:

More prettier without makeup

esi_dumas.wilson said:

Beautyyyyyyyyy!!!!!❤️❤️❤️….The skin is skinnnnnnnnningggggggg❤️❤️

theabenakorkor:

Fine girl no pimples ❤

um_diva2_ said:

You look so good in this hairstyle ❤️

anibee27 said:

You are naturally beautiful ❤️

ephyaokyerewaa said:

The skin is skining!!!!

Source: YEN.com.gh