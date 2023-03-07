Ghanaian social media influencer Nana Tea gave a newspaper hawker the treat of his life to mark Ghana's Independence Day

He picked the man up from the street in Accra on Monday, March 6, paid for his daily sales and gave him a free haircut, a new suit, and a treat at a restaurant

Netizens were moved by the heartwarming video in which Nana Tea brightens the street hawker's face

Ghanaian social media influencer Nana Tea, real name James Annor Tetteh, gave a newspaper street hawker the treat of his life on Ghana's Independence Day.

The social media influencer recalled how he spent Independence Day on Monday, March 6, via his verified Facebook account.

Nana details of time with hawker on Independence Day

Nana Tea disclosed that he picked up one Ayamga George Aetiba, a man who sells mostly newspapers on the street of Accra, and paid all his daily sales so he could rest and enjoy the holiday.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Nana Tea first trims the man's hair before getting him a brand-new suit at a boutique. The pair later enjoyed themselves at a restaurant before posing for pictures.

The clip in which Nana Tea puts a smile on the face of the street hawker touched the hearts of netizens.

Watch the clip below:

Video of Nana Tea melts hearts

Zabari Jnr said:

What the prayer l get for my head give you no deɛ, ebi God pɛ know am. My heart melts you.

Irene Abenaa Gyamfua posted:

How I wish there were an audio recording for the comment section. Nänä Teä, may God continue to bless your beautiful soul. Your generations will never see poverty in Jesus' name.

Kwesi Armah News commented:

God Bless Your Nana.

Afua Kakra Screech Gyekye reacted:

Amazing! The smile he had throughout! I’m sure it sounded unbelievable to him, but he looked at how the smile’s transformed his face! Thank you, Nana! On his behalf and all of us who watch and wish you well! Keep spreading love.

Grace Quarshie said:

May the Almighty God bless you and keep you on your excellent work for humanity.

Godfada Gh Houston commented:

See the transformation; wow, he looks like a business guru, someone I can give a contract to. God, after long life and health, please add money, too; your children have potential, but money has become a hindrance. God, we beg.

Gabrel Richie Ward shared:

I admire and appreciate your putting smiles on these beautiful people’s faces. God richly bless you for your good deeds.

Nana Tea helps needy BECE girl

