Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has been unveiled as the new face to join Media General's Onua TV/FM

The news was announced on March 13, 2023, on all the social media platforms of the media giant, as some staff also shared posters on their pages

Meanwhile, Ghanaians have reacted to the news as they share their thoughts on the big move by the Kumawood actress

Kumawood actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown has officially joined Media General's Onua TV/FM.

The unveiling ceremony was held on the premises of Media General, where she was given a warm welcome.

Meanwhile, Nana Ama McBrown was previously the host of UTV's United Showbiz, which aired every Saturday.

Below is a video of her great welcome.

Ghanaians react to the news

Meanwhile, Ghanaians have reacted to the news as they share their opinions about her big move from Despite's UTV to Onua TV/FM.

akosua_becklyn_:

See how I’m smilingCongratulations #herexcellency

lydiaafrifa_:

When blacko said this season is a very dark one …I think he was referring to this

lydiaafrifa_:

There’s going to be traffic on onua tvNana got the numbers… can’t wait for her new show

efua_sagoe:

Ronaldo koraa komot from Madrid Congrats Nana

princebrown839:

The media transfer window make tight ruff

globaladusafowah:

This is beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

@citizensethGH:

Interesting window

@an_peter:

Media general is like the real Madrid.. Eeiii gathering some galacticos. So wo be the sporting director?

@OBUOBI_PJ:

They have to check FFP rules

@_YAWMELE:

Here we go!!! Nbs shocking transfer

@Owuahene1:

Financial fair play is a joke

Source: YEN.com.gh