Ghana's First Lady and outstanding style icon Rebecca Akufo-Addo is a year older today, March 12, 2023

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has shared a beautiful photo of his wife on social media with a sweet message

Rebecca Akufo-Addo looked regal in a fashionable two-piece African print dress to mark her birthday

The president of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has posted a beautiful photo of his lovely wife to celebrate her birthday.

The first lady of Ghana looked ethereal in a stunning two-piece African print ensemble. The fashion designer used simple floral cutout embellishment to design the neckline sleeveless and create a beautiful pattern with single floral lace to make her stand out.

Ghana's First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo looks regal in kente outfit: source: @rakufoaddo

The great female politician and style icon wore a simple hairstyle and dazzling earrings to complete her look.

Some social media users have commented on President Nana Akufo-Addo's Instagram post;

@ririandfood

Happy birthday ma'am

@absford

We share the same birthday! ❤️.. Happy birthday First Lady May God continue to bless you.

@adwoaky

Eeeii is today that single life dey pains me.Nana dey chop love on us ooo happy birthday mummy ❤️

@inusah828

Happy birthday to mom, her excellency first lady

@kkrime6370

Birthday blessings to our First Lady of the Land

@akwasi_capture11

Eii Aware3 y3 wo d3 eii . Happy birthday mama long life ahead

@alfie_de_artist

A Glorious Birthday To You Nana Hemaa … Birthday Blessings Mum ❤️❤️❤️

@clement_liriko

Happy birthday First lady. May God richly bless you

@_obiriowusuebenezer

Happy birthday, mom God richly bless you . May you grow more in prosperity❤️❤️

