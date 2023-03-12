First Lady Of Ghana Rebecca Akufo-Addo Looks Gorgeous In An African Print Dress To Celebrate Her Birthday
- Ghana's First Lady and outstanding style icon Rebecca Akufo-Addo is a year older today, March 12, 2023
- President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has shared a beautiful photo of his wife on social media with a sweet message
- Rebecca Akufo-Addo looked regal in a fashionable two-piece African print dress to mark her birthday
The president of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has posted a beautiful photo of his lovely wife to celebrate her birthday.
The first lady of Ghana looked ethereal in a stunning two-piece African print ensemble. The fashion designer used simple floral cutout embellishment to design the neckline sleeveless and create a beautiful pattern with single floral lace to make her stand out.
The great female politician and style icon wore a simple hairstyle and dazzling earrings to complete her look.
Some social media users have commented on President Nana Akufo-Addo's Instagram post;
@ririandfood
Happy birthday ma'am
@absford
We share the same birthday! ❤️.. Happy birthday First Lady May God continue to bless you.
@adwoaky
Eeeii is today that single life dey pains me.Nana dey chop love on us ooo happy birthday mummy ❤️
@inusah828
Happy birthday to mom, her excellency first lady
@kkrime6370
Birthday blessings to our First Lady of the Land
@akwasi_capture11
Eii Aware3 y3 wo d3 eii . Happy birthday mama long life ahead
@alfie_de_artist
A Glorious Birthday To You Nana Hemaa … Birthday Blessings Mum ❤️❤️❤️
@clement_liriko
Happy birthday First lady. May God richly bless you
@_obiriowusuebenezer
Happy birthday, mom God richly bless you . May you grow more in prosperity❤️❤️
