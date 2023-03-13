Nana Ama McBrown's exit from UTV and Despite Media to Media General's Onua TV has sparked reactions in the media

Neat FM presenter Ola Michael has reacted by describing his former Despite Media colleague as ungrateful and disloyal

According to him, McBrown got so much love and support from the owners of Despite Media and should not have left

Ola Micheal, a presenter with Despite's Media Neat FM, has reacted to Nana Ama McBrown's exit from the media group to Media General's Onua TV.

In his latest appearance on radio, Ola Michael hinted that McBrown must have left her role at Despite Media under a cloud.

McBrown was unveiled as the latest presenter for Media General's Akan TV station in a grand welcome ceremony on Monday, March 13, 2023.

The announcement on Monday ended many rumours surrounding the future of the award-winning actress as a broadcaster.

McBrown, the main presenter for UTV's flagship entertainment show United Showbiz, had been off the show since the year started.

Ola Michael describes McBrown as ungrateful

Speaking on the development, Ola Michael described McBrown's switch to Onua TV as a show of ingratitude and disloyalty.

According to Ola, if there was a Despite Media employee who had benefited so much from the benevolence of the company's owners and thus owed them loyalty and gratitude, it should have been McBrown.

"If there is anybody who ever worked here and should be grateful to the owners of this company, it should be our sister Nana Ama. We carried you to a higher pedestal but because of disloyalty and ungratefulness, that has been reduced to class one," he said.

See the video of Ola below:

Ola Michael's video on McBrown sparks reactions

The footage of Ola Michael's response to McBrown's exit from Despite Media has sparked many reactions.

nkansamccoy said:

"So why are you guys discussing this on air. Couldn't you have done this behind the scenes. Has Nana Ama said or done something untoward after leaving your outfit."

afrisearchghtv said:

Olá paaaaaaa..... How can she continue to stay when she's not happy ??? Never!!

eve_akua said:

UTV didn’t make Mcbrown, She was Mcbrown before coming to utv. This is jealousy

gloriaannoi said:

Ade3no ahye no oo

MzGee drops unexpected reaction after McBrown ditches UTV to join Onua TV

Meanwhile, TV presenter Gloria Akpene Nyarku Acquah, popularly known as MzGee, has reacted to the news of McBrown joining Onua TV.

MzGee, who has reportedly replaced McBrown as the host of United Showbiz, congratulated the actress after her unveiling.

Source: YEN.com.gh