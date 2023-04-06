Ghanaian hip-hop artiste Black Sherif has been featured on Jamaican star Popcaan's latest album

The artiste was featured on the "Celebrate" track of Popcaan's 25-track album, which has been making waves across social media

Fans of Black Sherif have reacted to the news and congratulated the award-winning hip-hop star for his achievement

Ghanaian award-winning hip-hop artiste Black Sherif has been featured on Jamaican singer Popcaan's latest 25-track album. The song "Celebrate" was produced by Ghanaian-British Jae5, the brains behind Black Sherif's "45" hit song.

Black Sherif has been featured in Popcaan's "Great Is He" album

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif's verse on the song talks about his triumphs over trials and tribulations in his life and musical career and features a prayer from God to turn things around.

The song fits many moods, and Black Sherif's verse has been applauded by his fans, who feel his delivery has been consistent.

Excited fans of the rapper and hip-hop artiste have reacted to the song with the hope that it reaches millions of listeners because of the message Black Sherif's music is known to carry.

Black Sherif's collaboration with Popcaan is the latest proof that the influence of the Second Sermon hitmaker has extended beyond Ghana's borders. Blacko, as he is affectionately called, is now making waves globally, earning him international recognition and features from celebrated artistes in all genres of music.

In March 2023, Black Sherif's colleagues in the music industry recommended him for the prestigious Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

See the post about Black Sherif's feature on Popcaan's track below

Fans reacted to Black Sherif's feature on Popcaan's "Celebrate" song on his "Great Is He" album

