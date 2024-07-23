Kwabena Kwabena performed many of his songs in front of guests at a recent private event

The Highlife singer, in a video, was spotted dancing with Sista Afia in the middle of his performance

The video attracted social media users as many people flooded the comment section to share their opinions

Veteran Ghanaian musician Kwabena Kwabena got people talking after a video of him dancing with Sista Afia surfaced on social media.

A photo of Kwabena Kwabena and Sista Afia. Photo source: @kbkbmusic @sista.afia

Source: Instagram

Kwabena Kwabena dances with Sista Afia

In a video shared by blogger GH Kwaku on Instagram, Kwabena Kwabena performed at a private birthday party hosted by Ghanaian businessman Sugarkwami1 in Pearly Gate Gardens, East Legon. The musician wore a short-sleeved shirt, white flared trousers, and a black pair of shoes.

The musician entertained the event attendees with a catalogue of his classic melodious songs.

During the performance, singer Sista Afia, who spotted a beautiful long dress with dark sunglasses, mounted the stage to join Kwabena Kwabena on the dancefloor. Sista Afia turned her back towards Kwabena Kwabena and seriously whined her waist.

The Highlife singer, who enjoyed the gesture, did not hesitate and jumped at the opportunity to grind Sista Afia's heavy backside for a few moments before continuing with his solo performance.

Below is the video of Kwabena Kwabena grinding Sista Afia during his performance at the private event:

Reactions to the video

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to the Kwabena Kwabena grinding Sista Afia video.

@specialtilapia.grills commented:

"Herh…..KKB’s thing stood up small….who saw it? 😂😂😂."

@mornykwaku commented:

"Stone nyash."

@ayam_bornbless commented:

"Industry twerking 😂😂."

@pretty_mercedesgh commented:

"She doing bbl alone makes her an industry machine ankasa, because I just don’t get, you not married and having sex what does that make you????"

@hammondinabox commented:

"I believe @kbkbmuzic is still sleeping by now, eiiii entwieee paaa ni 😂."

@detugbi_kaf commented:

"Efia Odo is looking for you. You do all this and later call someone industry machine."

@affordableluxuryliving1989 commented:

"Is she married? Or has she got a daughter? What a role model."

@bigman_joey commented:

"So what’s the difference between you and Efia Odo?😂"

Sista Afia releases diss song against Efia Odo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sista Afia released a diss song against Efia Odo after the socialite called her a gorilla.

Sista Afia revealed that Efia Odo is a manager and owns no famous East Legon restaurant.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh