Nana Ama McBrown has been unveiled as the newest presenter for Media General's Onua TV/FM

The announcement brings an end to McBrown's stint with UTV as the host of its United Showbiz programme

MzGee, who has reportedly replaced McBrown as the host of United Showbiz, is among those congratulating her

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

TV presenter Gloria Akpene Nyarku Acquah, popularly known as MzGee, has reacted to the news of Nana Ama McBrown joining Media General's Onua TV.

McBrown, the long-serving host of UTV's United Showbiz, ditched the programme and station to join Onua TV on Monday, March 13, 2023.

The award-winning actress and broadcaster was unveiled with much fanfare on the television station and its sister networks.

MzGee has congratulated Nana Ama McBrown on her move to Onua TV Photo source: @iammzgee, @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Prior to the unveiling, McBrown had posted a flier announcing her move to Onua TV on her Instagram.

See McBrown's post below:

MzGee congratulates McBrown on joining Onua TV

The flier attracted much attention online with her followers taking to the comment section to congratulate her. Among the many congratulating McBrown was MzGee.

MzGee, who has been hosting UTV's United Showbiz for some weeks now, simply wrote:

"Congratulations "

MzGee has congratulated Nana Ama McBrown on her move to Onua TV Photo source: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

MzGee's message to McBrown sparks reactions

The comment by MzGee sparked a mini-debate under McBrown's post. While some felt MzGee had taken McBrown's job at UTV, many others praised her for her message.

luccie111 said:

@iammzgee after taking her job

airwoe_nam said:

@luccie111 some of you are just bitter. Do u know what happened backdoor or you don't understand your comment

adwoa4496 said:

do u know what happened behind the scenes, don't say what u don't know

sem_iley said:

@iammzgee now you can take over ... big congrats to you too ❤️

McBrown shares deportation story and unknown secrets as she joins Onua TV

Meanwhile, McBrown disclosed in an interview with TV3 that her real name was Felicity Agyemang.

She added that she was deported from the United States right after her uncle sent her there for greener pastures in 2001.

Her deportation served as the door-opening opportunity for her to pursue a career in the movie industry, which has sustained her to date

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh