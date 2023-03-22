'Kpo K3k3' crooner Medikal splashed bundles of cash on Media General presenter Giovani Caleb ahead of his interview with him at 3FM

Explaining his intention on TV3 New Day, he stated that it was a thank you token for him accepting to play his song on radio when he wanted to jump onto the music scene

The videos have sparked diverse reactions online as Ghanaians claimed the act was him showing off

Ghanaian rapper Medikal gifted media personality Giovani Caleb bundles of cash when he arrived at Media General's 3FM studio for an interview.

The gesture sparked massive reactions on social media as many Ghanaians thought he did that just to show off.

However, during another interview at Media General's New Day show on TV3, Medikal explained why he gave Giovani so much money.

He said that when he jumped onto the music scene, the radio and tv host was the first person who was willing to play his songs on the radio.

He noted that since that cherished moment, he has always held Giovani close to his heart, which was his way of showing gratitude.

Watch the video below of Medikal gifting Giovani Caleb money.

Sharing more background story, he stated that at that time he was not well-to-do, so he picked trotro (public transport) from the studio where he recorded the song to YFM, Giovani's previous radio station.

The 'Omo Ada' hitmaker noted that this encounter with him happened some 15 years ago, and it was also the first time they met.

Watch the video of him explaining his intention behind the gesture below.

People react to video of Medikal dropping bundles of cash for Giovani Caleb inside 3FM studios

jeffrey.3321 commented:

That’s like 10k, lol. Concert Medikal.

_meekaydc said:

Power Ranger

highest_palma said:

Medikal then Giovani sef dey reck

nufuorr_ stated:

Herh mdk

jeffrey.3321 remarked:

Concert

iamchrislarry remarked:

Ma respect for this grateful and kind Star like @amgmedikal keeps increasing every step of the way, #Sturrrr ✊

joshuasaved_larbi said:

@amgmedikal Bless Me

