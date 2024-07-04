King Paluta: Ghanaian Musician Set To Release New Song Titled Makoma, Fans Excited
- King Paluta shared a 56-second snippet on TikTok, singing his upcoming release Makoma
- The musician recently released More Money, which features ace singer Sista Afia, and he is gearing up for another release
- In the comments section of his post on TikTok and Instagram, many Ghanaians expressed their anticipation for the new song
Popular Ghanaian musician King Paluta has shared a 56-second snippet of his upcoming song "Makoma" on TikTok and Instagram.
The short clip quickly gained attention, sparking excitement among his fans and followers.
Paluta's post showed him singing a part of the new track, giving listeners a taste of what to expect.
This teaser follows his recent release, More Money, which has been well-received. The song features ace singer Sista Afia, adding to its appeal. It has already received significant views on music platforms like Audiomack and Apple Music.
In the comments section of King Paluta's posts on both TikTok and Instagram, many Ghanaians expressed their anticipation for Makoma.
The snippet left a positive impression, with fans praising the artiste's vocal delivery and the catchy tune. His posts had significant engagement on both platforms, indicating how impressed Ghanaians were with the snippet.
King Paluta impresses Ghanaians
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
Switching from RAP TO Singing was the best decision u MADE in our music industry, “OUUCH
Fred Nii Adukwei Hammond commented:
When your girlfriend is singing it passionately but deep inside u know she’s not referring to you.
KWAKU GALAXY reacted:
Ghanaians have heard all the raps from sarkodie so it’s good you switch to singing.
whats_up_gh said:
Looks like we have our artist of the year next year
King Paluta flaunts diamonds
In another story, King Paluta, in a video, was spotted trying on a diamond chain and teeth grillz that he purchased from the jeweller, proudly admiring them in the mirror.
In the video, the musician had the jeweller test them with an electronic diamond testing pen, and the lights on the indicator showed they were authentic.
The video, which was shared on the jeweller's TikTok page, sparked reactions from Ghanaians who were surprised to see a newcomer like King Paluta spend lavishly.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
