'Something Dey There' hitmaker Medikal has been spotted on the University of Ghana campus to support his younger sister as she graduates from the institution

Bragging about achieving a Second Class Upper, Medikal's sister was overjoyed as she met her mom and the rapper at her commencement day

Many Ghanaians have congratulated her as she brags about being a university grduate

Ghanaian rapper Medikal was all smiles as his sister graduated from the University of Ghana Legon.

Medikal and his mother at his sister's graduation at the University Of Ghana.

Source: Instagram

He was there with his mother to support the gorgeous and brilliant young lady who graduate from the educational institution.

In a video that was sighted on the Instagram page of popular celebrity blogger @ghkwaku, the young lady beamed with smiles as she bragged of bagging a Second Class Upper at the university.

Below is a lovely video of Medikal and his mom overjoyed as his younger sister graduates from Legon.

Below are lovely pictures from her graduation.

Congratulatory messages pour in as Medikal's sister graduates from UG

iammissydebbie said:

Congratulations

maamektv said:

Congratulations

chickitill stated:

Congratulations to her ❤️

tinababy_gh commented:

Congratulations

lossosaabelemusic remarked:

Proud mum. Soon will make mine prouder

