Medikal said he has changed his mind after disclosing he will not work on a song with TeePhlow

In a twist of events, Medikal has forgiven the rapper for throwing shots at him, which resulted in the two beefing on Twitter

In an interview on TV3, Medikal said that what TeePhlow said about him was in the past and after sleeping over his comments on Tuesday, he has decided to change his mind

After proclaiming Medikal has changed his mind.

Medikal and TeePhlow, both top rappers in their own rights, have been at loggerheads since 2021.

On Wednesday, March 22, 2023, Medikal decided to let bygones be bygones, revealing that after thinking it through, he has changed his mind about keeping a grudge against the rapper.

Medikal changes his mind about TeePhlow; says he doesn't mind making music with him

During the interview, Cookie Tee asked Medikal about who he would like to feature next. In a surprise response, he replied, "I will make music with everybody."

"Including Teephlow?" Cookie asked.

Medikal answered that he doesn't mind working with TeePhlow. Cookie Tee further reminded him about their bone of contention, but Medikal stood his ground on his new decision.

"You said the guy is envious and jealous of you. He likes your money. He wants to be like you," Cookie Tee pressed.

"He did something in the past. But I slept over it, and I've changed my mind," Medikal replied.

Watch the interview below:

Medikal and Teephlow engage in a Twitter brawl

In February 2021, YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal and TeePhlow were engaged in a series of tweets, insulting and rubbishing each other's works.

The fight started when TeePhlow replied to Medikal's advice to upcoming artistes, who he advised to work hard and not let others' success restrict them for attaining their dreams.

But TeePhlow responded by questioning Medikal's source of finance, saying that the rapper could not have afforded to buy a luxury car like the Range Rover on revenue from his music.

Medikal shares relationship advice with youth

Meanwhile, Medikal also advised the youth to live with people they intended to marry in the same house for about a year before tying the knot.

He added that this will cushion the young couple against any surprises when they start living together officially as a married couple.

