Artiste manager Nana Asiamah, popularly known as Bullgod, has declared his political stance whilst asking Ghanaians to tolerate each other's views.

According to Bullgod, he will not be bullied into silence because others do not share his political views

Bullgod asked Ghanaians to try and conduct business without attaching political sentiments

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian producer and artiste manager Nana Asiamah, popularly called Bullgod in showbiz, is known for his outspoken nature concerning the entertainment industry and Ghana.

Bullgod has had his fair share of run-ins with the sitting government over his political utterances.

In an interview with on UTV's United Showbiz program, Bullgod mentioned how Ghanaians are hypocritical over political views.

Ghana: Bullgod publicly declares support for Mahama ahead of 2024 general elections

Source: Instagram

Last weekend the panel on the United Showbiz show discussed Ayigbe Edem's social experiment on political tolerance. In sharing his views, Bullgod mentioned that Ghanaians do not accommodate divergent views.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"They are not accommodating and everyone knows. But this is hypocrisy. If you can go and vote for who you want, why can't I do the same? If you decide not to patronise me because you don't like me, I will understand. But to say it's because I support a particular party is what I do not understand.

"Why can't I champion a cause? I support ex-president Mahama. He is coming again. So if you like, don't buy what I am selling if you are NPP."

Bullgod admonished Ghanaians to stop taking political positions even in unpolitical dealings.

Watch the video below:

Bulldog arrested for threatening Akufo-Addo over Menzgold

In January 2021, YEN.com.gh reported Bullgod's arrest after he threatened the president of Ghana, H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo Dankwa, on the United Showbiz show hosted by Nana Ama McBrown.

Lawrence Nana Asiamah was reportedly arrested by operatives of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), which was until recently known as the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI).

Bulldog was arrested after making those threatening comments about the president on Nana Ama McBrown's United Showbiz program on UTV on Saturday, January 9, 2021.

Bullgod has said that Prez Akufo-Addo will run away and won't finish his four-year tenure if he refuses to pay Menzgold customers.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh