Talented Kids 2017 winner DJ Switch has shared a new video from her time in school in the United States

DJ Switch's video showed her having a fun moment with a woman in her school as the youngster showed the lady some dance moves

The latest video has stirred laughter online and many found the woman's dance moves hilarious

Young Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Switch, known in private life as Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, has updated her admirers about what she is doing in her US school.

This time, DJ Switch is having fun with a grown-up white woman as she taught the woman a few dance moves.

In the video sighted on the DJ Switch's Instagram page, the youngster is seen rocking her new rasta hair while standing in front of a building with her school's notice board. The woman who she referred to as Mrs Gunter was right behind her.

DJ Switch has been spotted teaching a white woman in her school how to dance Photo source: @djswitchghana

Source: Instagram

With Zai1k, Tre Oh Fie, 2rare's Dump It Dummy, DJ Switch set off to bust off some African dance moves including 'gwara gwara'.

The woman who looked quite excited tried to repeat all the moves DJ Switch was doing but found it very tough. She was all over the place with her dance moves.

Sharing the video, DJ Switch indicated that they were gearing up towards the school's homecoming festival.

"Give it up for Mrs Gunter…Homecoming mood activated," her caption read.

DJ Switch's dance video in US school stirs reactions

The video of DJ Switch teaching the 'obroni' woman how to dance has stirred hilarious reactions. Many found the woman's dance moves rib-cracking and asked

binasgh said:

"Wow Erica the big girl ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

teenns_arena said:

"You’re moving too fast, take your time so she can match your energy lol."

shemimasexynurse said:

"You doing well but try slow@down for her she will catch up ."

great_lord_3 said:

"Good dancer, please slow down for my mum."

DJ Switch: Talented Kids Star Goes For 1st Dance In US School

Meanwhile, the young star recently attended her first school dance as a freshman and became the centre of attraction.

DJ Switch stole the show with her cowgirl-like appearance as well as her Michael Jackson's moonwalk dance moves.

Source: YEN.com.gh