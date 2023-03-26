Abeiku Santana, a media personality from Ghana, displayed his University of Ghana Business School transcript

He walked across the stage to receive his master's degree on Saturday, March 25, and shared his grades and gorgeous pictures from the graduation ceremony

The media personality's friends and family flocked to the post's comments section to celebrate his achievement

Ghanaian on-air radio personality Abeiku Santana, known in private life as Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, has shown off grades from the University of Ghana Business School.

On Saturday, March 25, the radio host for Okay FM received a master's degree in Marketing Strategies from the university.

Abeiku Santana shares images from his graduation

The media star, who has previously earned a master's degree, tweeted pictures of his graduation ceremony and the outcomes.

Abeiku Santana shows off his sterling results as he graduates from UG Business School. Photo credit: @AbeikuSantana.

Abeiku Santana referenced US political philosopher Benjamin Franklin in the caption, saying, ''an investment in knowledge pays the best interest''.

The media personality's first postgraduate was in Public Administration from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

After he posted his transcript, fans and netizens thronged the comments section of his post to celebrate his recent milestone at the University of Ghana Business School.

See the results below:

How people praised Abeiku Santana

@Esi_j commented:

This is very impressive herh! School + work + family life and these beautiful grades! Congratulations!

@Cutie330k said:

Juggling full-time work & school. Very Stressful. How do busy people like you balance it and still come out with flying colors? Chop knuckle, bro.

@AbeikuSantana reacted:

Great work, but posting your transcript is not acceptable. Any way Chairman be Chairman.

@FactoDeFacto1 commented:

This is encouraging and well-deserved. You’ve made us proud, and the claps are in order. You’re cherished and appreciated!

@kwabenaOEM said:

Congratulations on your achievement But Legon masters de3 full of past questions. Pasco nkoaaaa. Also, many master's students, especially those who do school/ work, pay people to do their work for them. That's our side job. I'm not saying that what you did, though.

Source: YEN.com.gh