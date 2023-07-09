Ghanaian preacher Prophet Kumchacha expressed his disappointment over how congregants give little money as offering in churches

He pointed out that inflations in the country have affected everything, including the rent they pay for housing the church

Prophet Kumchacha admonished members to give GH¢1, GH¢2 and GH¢ 5 as offering to stop

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Founder and Leader of the Heaven's Gate Ministries Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, is not happy with the offering from his church members.

The preacher recorded a video to explain why congregants need to increase the money they put inside offertory bowls.

Prophet Kumchacha said that the money churches cannot take care of bills due to the recent price hike.

A photo of Prophet Kumchacha delivering his advice Image credit: Prophet Kumchacha

Source: Instagram

In the footage shared on social media, Prophet Kumchacha said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

We know petrol and rent have increased, but when members come to church, they keep giving GH¢1, GH¢2 and GH¢5 during collection. Please, and please again, increase the amount your offering for us. Increase the money you give to the church to make the current prices so it can sustain itself and grow.

Watch the video below:

Tweeps react to Prophet Kumchacha's demands for church members to increase the price of their offertory

The comment section was as interesting as it could get. At the same time, some found humour in the preacher's words. Others felt he was entitled to what he did not work for.

@benyan31 commented:

That 1gh sef koraa na hard to get. At least he should be grateful that he dey get some for in church.

@cyphercliq_gh commented:

Has God himself complained? Next year we dey do 50pesewas.

@itplug_gh commented:

Why did he work a dime into somebody’s pocket anaa kantery wei de3 sia s3m kwaa oo.

Prophet Kumchacha reveals that wives who spend long hours in church contribute to their marital problems

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported on Prophet Kumchacha's views on the relationship between long hours in church and marital fights.

According to the preacher, the marriage will suffer when one couple spends long hours in church instead of performing their duties at home.

He advised his colleagues to keep their sermons short to allow members to care for other things in their lives.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh