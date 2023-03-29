Famous comedian and YouTuber Dr Likee has announced an upcoming project between himself and the legendary highlife musician Daddy Lumba

Without disclosing a lot of information, he urged fans to be expectant of their yet-to-be released project

The news has excited many Ghanaians as they anticipate more details of the project

Legendary Ghanaian highlife musician Daddy Lumba and Famous YouTuber and Comedian Dr Likee aka Ras Nene have teased fans about an upcoming collaboration.

Dr Likee shared beautiful pictures of the two of them together looking stunning in their outfits.

They beamed with smiles and looked excited in the series of pictures that were captured.

Sharing the good news on his Instagram page, Dr Likee expressed his utmost excitement about the project they worked on.

Captioning the post without disclosing a lot of information about the project, he wrote,

This Collaboration is beyond Expectations. Expect it soon, @realdaddylumba thank you, Daddy

See the lovely pictures of Daddy Lumba and Dr Likee.

Ghanaians react to beautiful pictures of Ras Nene and Daddy Lumba as they hint of new project

archipalago stated:

Go higher Wofa

ekow_koomson stated:

Chaley you for keep your eyes on the money oo … don’t say I didn’t tell you ooo yoo

officialnanja_glory said:

God is not done with you, I don’t know why I like you so much and always feel proud of your success ❤️

thisisedib remarked:

Big move @official_ras_nene #Problem

talk.withhelen remarked:

I am extremely happy for you, may Heavens continue to smile on you. I love you basabasa

andersonoliveira4004 stated:

They never expected it more fire @official_ras_nene

