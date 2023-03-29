Famous Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo bragged about having a smooth skin moments after arriving in Paris, France

In a video he shared on Instagram, he told his followers that travelling outside the country is very beneficial to ones outlook

The video got many people laughing as they admired Yaw Dabo's sense of humour

Celebrated diminutive Ghanaian actor, Yaw Dabo travelled to France and moment after his arrival he noticed that the texture of his skin began to change.

In a video he shared on his Instagram page, he bragged about the weather in Paris, France, having a positive effect on his skin, thus making it smooth.

Yaw Dabo, Zionfelix and another friend roam the streets of Paris, France. Photo Source: @samuel_dabo

Source: Instagram

Walking on the streets with famous Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix and another friend, they cheered him on as Dabo bragged about having flawless skin.

Translating from Twi to English, he said:

Look, I just landed, and now look at my colour. Look at my facial features. As for this one, no filter.

The Kumawood actor then told Zionfelix how beneficial travelling outside of Ghana is.

The blogger agreed, and noted that it would be great for others in the country to seize the opportunity and experience abroad one day.

Captioning the post, he thanked and applauded France for being good to him.

See the hilarious video of Yaw Dabo bragging about his smooth skin.

Ghanaians react to the video of Yaw Dabo bragging about France giving him a flawless skin

joyceannoryeboah said:

Next time, put me in your bag please

asanteoforisamuel stated:

Please next time send me when you are going again

joeltuffour_ remarked:

Hw3 me colour o

nephron_official said:

herh freshness be what you spoil there

mariam__sc remarked:

hwe mi color is new trend

mick_coffie commented:

Taller nieyou're looking good tho

