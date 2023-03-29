Ghanaian musician Coded from 4x4 fame confirmed that the music group is still together and that they never broke up

He noted that he would be dropping new songs for his fans and the group would be doing same

The news has warmed the hearts of Ghanaians as they wait in anticipation for the group to make a comeback

Ghanaian business man and artiste Coded from 4x4 fame has opened up about the status of the music group.

In a recent interview with HitzFM's Doreen Avio, he confirmed that the group never broke up.

With the group not releasing any songs for some years, there have been questions about their existence.

However, Coded reassured their fans that the group is intact and speculations about a breakup are false.

He also assured fans that they would get music from himself and also from the group, 4x4.

"The cry from everybody that we've broken up, the group is no more, I keep wondering. But I'm saying it right here. You'd be getting songs from me, and you'd be getting songs from 4x4," he said

He said that even though his other two colleagues have relocated outside of Ghana, that would not deter them from making music as a group.

Ghanaians react to the heartwarming news

Meanwhile, Ghanaians have received the great news wholeheartedly as they express their profound excitement in the comment section of the post. Others also gushed over Coded's handsome smile and personality.

