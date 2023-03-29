Black Stars Goalie Ati Zigi Buys Roasted Plantain With Swiss Ambassador Giger Simone, Photo Emerges
- A picture of goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi buying roasted plantain with the Swiss Ambassador to Ghana Giger Simone has gone viral
- In the picture, Giger was captured munching on her roasted plantain while Ati Zigi reached out to his purse for something
- The picture has caused a frenzy on social media as Ati Zigi's admirers expressed their displeasure
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
A picture of the Swiss Ambassador to Ghana Giger Simone and Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi buying plantain has surfaced online.
In the viral picture, they were captured buying roasted plantain, popularly known as 'Kofi Brokeman' in Ghana.
Standing by the roadside, Giger Simone had a piece of the plantain in her hands as she ate it enjoyably.
In the picture, Ati Zigi was captured getting something from his purse, as the lady standing behind the table packaged their order.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
See the viral picture below of Ati Zigi and Giger Simone buying 'Kofi Brokeman' on the roadside.
Ghanaians react to the viral picture
ghananews_1 said:
He’s making Ghanaians proud
dkbghana commented:
One protects the interest of Black Stars, and one protects the interest of Switzerland ....they use protection a lot
kwesinas said:
Boys Dey do moves o
junes_favourite commented:
Kofi broke man after playing with our hearts
junes_favourite remarked:
Hmmm saa akoa wei ohn
forex_fada stated:
VAR check
george.brown____ said:
If you've ever had the opportunity to meet her, you'd know she's adorable
abena_choiy stated:
So she’s the reason why Ati Zigi is not replying to my messages okay
Dr Likee hails Asamoah Gyan with touching post
YEN.com.gh previously reported that comedian Dr Likee showered praises on Asamoah Gyan with a heartfelt post on his verified Instagram page.
He urged his followers to help him thank the retired player for all the good he had done for him.
He mentioned some instances in the post, which touched many Ghanaians' hearts.
Yaw Dabo gets Black Stars player Inaki Williams to speak English
YEN.com.gh previously reported that Yaw Dabo captured a video of Inaki Williams speaking English.
The young professional footballer was tasked to promote Yaw Dabo's soccer academy, and he fumbled while trying to do so.
The video got many Ghanaians laughing hard as they blamed Yaw Dabo.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh