A picture of goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi buying roasted plantain with the Swiss Ambassador to Ghana Giger Simone has gone viral

In the picture, Giger was captured munching on her roasted plantain while Ati Zigi reached out to his purse for something

The picture has caused a frenzy on social media as Ati Zigi's admirers expressed their displeasure

A picture of the Swiss Ambassador to Ghana Giger Simone and Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi buying plantain has surfaced online.

Black Stars goalie Ati Zigi and the Swiss Ambassador Giger Simone. Photo Source: @zigi_elikem34 @SwissEmbAccra

Source: Instagram

In the viral picture, they were captured buying roasted plantain, popularly known as 'Kofi Brokeman' in Ghana.

Standing by the roadside, Giger Simone had a piece of the plantain in her hands as she ate it enjoyably.

In the picture, Ati Zigi was captured getting something from his purse, as the lady standing behind the table packaged their order.

See the viral picture below of Ati Zigi and Giger Simone buying 'Kofi Brokeman' on the roadside.

Ghanaians react to the viral picture

ghananews_1 said:

He’s making Ghanaians proud

dkbghana commented:

One protects the interest of Black Stars, and one protects the interest of Switzerland ....they use protection a lot

kwesinas said:

Boys Dey do moves o

junes_favourite commented:

Kofi broke man after playing with our hearts

junes_favourite remarked:

Hmmm saa akoa wei ohn

forex_fada stated:

VAR check

george.brown____ said:

If you've ever had the opportunity to meet her, you'd know she's adorable

abena_choiy stated:

So she’s the reason why Ati Zigi is not replying to my messages okay

Source: YEN.com.gh