Maurice Ampaw has disclosed that he will soon move a motion to get Afia Schwarzenegger back in court over her contempt case

The celebrity lawyer believes the comedienne has not kept her bond to stay away from making public statements against Chairman Wontumi

Maurice Ampaw disclosed the plan to return to court during an entertainment programme that focused on vile social media commentaries

Celebrity lawyer Maurice Ampaw has announced plans to reopen the contempt case against controversial media personality known popularly as Afia Schwarzenegger.

Afia Schwarzenegger, real name Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, claimed she was once engaged in a relationship of a sexual nature with NPP Ashanti Region chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi.

Chairman Wontumi declared the statement defamatory and went to court to clear his name and undo the damage done to his reputation.

The NPP regional chairman prevailed because earlier this year, the court fined Afia Schwarzenegger GH¢60,000 on grounds that her allegations put the politician in a bad light.

The comedinne was also ordered to pay GH¢5,000 to Chairman Wontumi and sign a bond of good behaviour for 36 months. Finally, the court told her to stay away from making pronouncements or comments on the case for 36 months.

However, Maurice Ampaw, who represented Chairman Wontumi in the contempt case, says the controversial actress and media personality has flouted the demands of her 36 months bond.

Speaking on a local language entertainment programme via a Youtube channel, the lawyer said Afia has returned to social media and was misbehaving.

Speaking in Twi, he made the following statements:

"I have gathered evidence to that effect, I am taking Afia to court for continuous contempt. The court made her sign a bond of good behaviour for three years, I am going to execute the bail bond against her."

