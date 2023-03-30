Singer Mzbel has dispelled rumours about her and internet sensation Nana Tonado no longer being friends

She took to her Instagram live to trash out the rumours which arose from statements she made during an interview on Step One TV

Mzbel commended Nana Tonardo for not ranting on social media and for not calling her on the phone to insult or speak ill of her

Talented musician Mzbel has debunked rumours about her and actor and socialite Nana Tonardo no longer being friends.

During her Facebook Live session, she confirmed that she is still on good terms with Nana Tonardo and strongly affirmed that nothing could dissolve their friendship.

Her response comes at the back of her granting an interview at Step One TV after viral videos of her abysmal performance at Afrochella, now Afro Future, in December 2022.

During the interview, she stated that any friend who comes into her life and shows her unconditional love does so unless she has paid for it. She stated that the comments were not directed at Nana Tonardo.

However, the 'Awoso Me' hitmaker noted that Ghanaians and critics took her statement out of context. She said that looking back at the interview, she is aware she did not speak well.

She then called out critics who insulted Nana Tonardo based on her statements.

"I am proud of Tonardo for not reacting to the criticisms, for not calling her to rant about the situation. He was quiet about it because he is aware of my condition," she said during the live video.

Watch the Facebook Live below where Mzbel dispelled some ongoing rumours circulating the media.

