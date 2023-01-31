Celebrated Ghanaian comedian Afia Schwarzenegger has been ordered by the Tema High Court to pay GH₵ 60,000 fine to go scot-free

This comes at the back of Afia Schwar making some allegations against Chairman Wontumi during an interview on UTV's United Showbiz

According to Chairman Wontumi's lawyer, Maurice Ampaw, she would also have to refrain from social media feuds for two years

Ghanaian socialite and comedian Afia Schwarzenegger has appeared before the court once again in a contempt case against her.

She appeared before the Tema High Court on January 31, 2023. and was requested to pay GH¢60,000 instead of serving jail time.

In an exclusive interview with Ghanaweb, Maurice Ampaw, Chairman Wontumi's lawyer, revealed that Afia Schwar's sentence included being barred from social media feuds for two years.

Mr Ampaw also disclosed that Afia Schwar is currently being held by the Tema High Court, and has been ordered by the court to pay GH₵60,000 to be set free.

Afia Schwar reported for contempt

This comes at the back of famous Ghanaian politician, Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi. reporting Afia Achwar to the law based on contempt for statements she made against him on UTV's United Showbiz.

Although she was given a 10-day sentence in prison for contempt, she did not serve that time.

On December 20, 2022, her lawyers moved a motion on notice for a variation of the sentence.

The Tema High Court was on Tuesday, January 17, to render a verdict that will determine her fate.

