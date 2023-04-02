A video of Ghanaian TikToker Hajia Bintu's petite behind and trim body has caused a massive stir on social media

The entertainer reiterated during her appearance on The Delay Show that her well-known body and curves are natural

While some people praised the host's interviewing skills, others remarked on how Hajia Bintu had changed with time

An incredible video showcasing Ghanaian influencer and TikTok star Hajia Bintu's once little behind has erupted a stir on social media.

The well-known social media celebrity is renowned for her attractive looks and enviable body.

Hajia Bintu reiterates that her physique is natural

Hajia Bintu, also known as Naomi Asiamah in private, recently appeared on The Delay Show and reaffirmed that her well-known physique and curves are real.

Video captures Hajia Bintu's slim body and small hips. Photo credit: Delay.

Hajia Bintu revealed that she hasn't had her hips or behind improved on the yet-to-air episode of The Delay Show, hosted by media personality Delay.

When questioned why she had more delicate curves and appeared slimmer as a girl compared to her mature years, Hajia Bintu emphasised that acquiring hips was a normal part of the growing process.

''No, I haven't boosted my body ... a developing person's body naturally gains weight,'' she told Delay.

Netizens who took to the comments area on Instagram posted varied views. Several people praised the host's interviewing skills, while others commented on Hajia Bintu's slim figure.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to video showing Hajia Bintu's slim figure

She Armaani said:

We talk too much! So does that mean her ‘abasa’ has also been pumped cos she was still very curvy in her old pics, but her ‘abasa’ was slimmer than now? Some people are just naturally endowed!

Emelia Osei replied:

She Armaani, this is not about we talk too much; it's an interview, so were you expecting them to be quiet? The host can ask any questions, but it depends on you, the guest, to act smart.

Evelyn Esinam Yankey commented:

You have to be smart to be on this show

KwakyeOnline commented:

3to no ay3 bod33.

Adwoa May commented:

There are no natural curves again anaa.

Kofi A Bismark said:

Anytime I see Hajia Bintu, I feel happy for her.

Vivianne Ntiamoah commented:

Delay has been consistent with her questions. I wonder what people go through, especially when dey are called to her show. I can imagine the panic attack.

Fada Emmany asked:

Can Delay compare her childhood pictures to that of today? Why do we imagine one cannot have a natural body?

Adwoa May posted:

Eii Delay nipa destiny how.

Maame Adwoa Tina said:

Ah, did I hear édition of destiny?

Mawuena Lamas reacted:

Destiny mu editing ah Mama Delay come and enter heaven let me see.

Video captures Hajia Bintu flaunting belly piercing

Still on the TikTok star, YEN.com.gh reported that Hajia Bintu showed off her famous figure to the world, and the spicy video has social media users over themselves.

The socialite modelled a skimpy dress in the video, highlighting her endowments and revealing her belly piercing.

Long black hair extensions that Hajia Bintu wore beautifully highlighted her stunning personality.

