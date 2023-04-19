Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has welcomed Grammy award-winning singer Gramps Morgan to Ghana

Shatta Wale received him at the KIA airport in Accra and was hailed and mobbed by his fans, who were excited to see the artiste bagging another big collaboration

Some comments and reactions from Ghanaisna suggest that Shatta Wale always gets the biggest collaborations in the Ghanaian music industry

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has welcomed Gramps Morgan to Ghana as the two music icons prepare to collaborate on a song for Gramps Morgan's upcoming album.

The collaboration has received praise from Ghanaians, especially SM fans, who feel Shatta Wale always bags more collaborations with established global artistes than his rivals in the Ghanaian music industry.

Shatta Wale welcomes Gramps Morgan to Ghana as they prepare for collaboration on Gramp's album Photo source: @grampsmorgan @shattawalenima

Grammy award-winning artiste, Gramps Morgan, on April 19th, 2023, announced that he was in Ghana to collaborate with Shatta Wale on his new album, The Homeland. He looked excited to be in Ghana and to have Shatta Wale on his masterpiece.

Morgan Freeman said:

GHANA I have touchdown for the @morganheritage @shattawalenima @jchameleon Collab on the NEW Morgan Heritage Album “The Homeland” PRE ORDER NOW @ctbcmusicgroup @morganheritageloyalroyalsfans #morganheritage

Watch the video of Gramps Morgan's arrival at the KIA airport in Ghana below

Ghanaians reacted to Gramps Morgan's post about his collaboration with Shatta Wale

crisswaddle said:

Good Move, Ghana, let’s support this, please

mrnkgh commented:

Welcome to the Motherland… We shall surely be alright!❤️

1plus1builders commented:

@grampsmorgan, your support for Ghana as a whole is overwhelming. And personally, SHATTA WALE is extremely appropriate for the SHATTA MOVEMENT EMPIRE ALL OVER THE WORLD. Bless up

