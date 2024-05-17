In April last year, Kinaata released his reggae dancehall classic Efdiakuma Love song

The record has been nominated in the reggae Dancehall Song Of the Year category at the 25th TGMAs

Kinaata has expressed his hopes for the award in the face of stiff competition from top stars, including Samini and Stonebwoy

YEN.com.gh also spoke to entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh about Kofi Kinaata's chances amidst the stiff competition

Charterhouse, organisers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, formerly Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, has slated this year's event for Saturday, June 1.

Over 170 artistes have been nominated in 30 categories, with numerous Ghanaian fans rallying behind their favourites.

Kofi Kinaata hopes his song Efiakuma Love will win the Reggae Dancehall Song category, which also features heavyweights Samini, Stonebwoy, Ras Kuuku, Epixode, and youngster DSL.

Kinaata begs his competitors

In a new interview on Accra FM, Kofi Kinaata, who recently released his debut EP Kofi oo Kofi, talked about his chances of winning.

Entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh told YEN.com.gh that Effiakuma Love's success makes Kofi Kinaata the likeliest to win the award.

"His chances are high. Under the year of review, he had one of the most vibrant and played reggae songs. It’s personally my tip for the category."

During his interview, the musician bent on winning the award sent a message to his competitors, including Stonebwoy, who won the award last year. He said,

"Please give it to me. I won't come there again. This is my last. Please give it to me and let me move on."

Man buys Kinaata's debut EP for GH₵100k

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian singer and rapper Kofi Kinaata had released his first EP seven years after officially entering the music scene, signed to Samini's record label, High Grade Family.

At the ceremony, an individual identified as Mr Richard Ekow Quansah, a Ghanaian-born and German-trained 'Green' Entrepreneur and CEO of Richie Plantations Limited, purchased an autographed copy of Kinaata's maiden EP for a whooping GH₵100k cedis.

