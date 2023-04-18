Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has called out the trending lookalike team and advised them to desist from their annoying acts

He said that there were many ways of making money, but impersonating someone is not one of them

Shatta further asked the lookalikes to take advantage of TikTok and make content like what TikTok star Jacqueline Mensah does

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale descended on the lookalike team, who have been causing a stir online and have garnered some reactions from Ghanaians with their controversial interview.

The lookalikes who claim they have not taken money to perform the songs of the original artistes have been called out by several celebrities and asked to put a stop to what they are doing.

In an article sighted by YEN.com.gh on Ghanaweb, the Facebook page of Osu Official TV had posted a video of Shatta Wale where he was condemning the acts of these celebrity lookalikes.

The award-winning dancehall artiste told them that they could not depend on or feed on another person's hard work without their approval or knowledge just because they liked the artistes.

Shatta warned the lookalikes to desist from replying to Medikal's complaints about their acts because he will ensure that the police deals with them.

Watch the video of Shatta Wale warning the lookalikes below:

Some netizens reacted to Shatta Wale's message to the lookalikes

Some fans reacted positively to the inspiring words from Shatta Wale's warning to the lookalikes.

Kuami Eugene's lookalike talks about the attacks from celebrities and why he's not guilty of impersonation

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that the lookalike of Ghanaian highlife singer Kuami Eugene had defended himself in the ongoing impersonation brouhaha.

He said that he has never impersonated Kuami Eugene, but rather, Ghanaians always refer to him as a "carbon copy" of the artiste. He added that this makes him pose no threat to the brand of the artiste since he does not claim his name or works in any way.

