Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa has announced that she will be performing in the US at the 21st-anniversary celebration of the Ghana Physician and Surgeon Foundation

The news comes after her performance at an event in Dubai received backlash from Ghanaians, who opined that her voice was very poor

Many people in the comment section advised her on how to go about her performance

Guinness World Record sing-a-thon star Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has announced another show in the US after her show in Dubai received backlash, with many Ghanaians opining that her voice was horrible.

Afua Asantewaa slaying in African print attires in photos. Image Credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa to perform in America

Afua Asantewaa announced on her verified Instagram page that she would be visiting and performing songs for an audience.

Afua Asantewaa, who is on a quest to promote the Ghanaian culture, stated that she would only be performing Ghanaian songs just as she did for her much-talked-about Guinness World Record sing-a-thon attempt in December 2023.

Sharing details in the caption, the GWR sing-a-thon star said that the event would take place at the Ghana Physician and Surgeon Foundation in Atlanta, Georgia, over the weekend on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

"I will be performing a list of Ghanaian songs this weekend during the 21st anniversary celebration of the Ghana Physician and Surgeon Foundation in Atlanta, Georgia. "

In the caption of the Instagram post, she asked her followers to suggest songs and noted that she is not a musician but a mere music lover.

"What playlist would you suggest? Note; I’m not a musician, just a lover of music and a unique human being."

Below is a post by Afua Asantewaa announcing that she would be performing again in the US.

Reactions as Afua Asantewaa announces another show abroad

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the social media post:

nanaadwoa.davis said;

I think u should select songs that u can easily flow with and avoid the high-pitched ones

salomeyboakye83gmail.com9 said:

Afua choose the one you can easily flow with it THE one that can also suit your voice ❤️

qhwekuromanphada said:

Heaven knows where we are going by Osibisa

yaamodel_ said:

I love you big Sis❤️

yaamodel_ said:

You are amazing ❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh