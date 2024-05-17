A little Ghanaian girl who appealed for help after losing her legs in an accident has received support.

Nana Tea used his platform to solicit support for the little, resulting in an immediate response from some philanthropists in the UK

The little girl has been flown to the UK for a prosthetic leg

A little Ghanaian girl has been offered an opportunity to live life to her full potential without an impediment.

The girl, whose name is yet to be confirmed, sadly lost her legs in a terrible accident last year.

Her story got the attention of popular social media Influencer, Nana Tea, who used the occasion of the little girl's birthday in December 2023, to appeal for help for the little girl.

Thankfully, Nana Tea's public appeal for the little girl yielded results, as she has been flown to the United Kingdom (UK) for a prosthetic leg.

Nana Tea revealed in a post on Facebook gave a hint of the individual or persons responsible for her surgery.

"You guys remembered this lil angel I posted on her birthday in December who lost her leg due to a motor accident that took the life of 20 people? And she and her mom were the only survivors," he said

"Well, after that post, the story went as far UK and I will share how it all started and how it’s going with more details. But for now, I just want you to know, we are on way to the UK for this lil angel to get her leg fixed. What God cannot do does not exist. Share the link. God used men to make this possible. People I haven’t met in my life," he aded.

His followers commend him

Followers of his page trooped to the comments section to commend him for using his platform to seek help for the little girl.

A few of the comments are listed below.

Lovemark Ofori-Atta said:

:God richly bless you for all you do.. Safe travels what God cannot do does not exist."

Joyce Peter Akinloye also said:

"God bless your kind heart with more of his goodies in Jesus name."

Kwaku Sammy commented:

"God bless you abundantly bro for always being there for others. Your reward will surely come sooner rather than later!"

Christian Baah Nartey also commented:

"I am even teary right now. Thank you God. Thank you Nänä Teä, you are an angel in a human body."

Popular Ghanaian social media influencer rescues Nigerian man from drug addiction

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Nana Tea rescued a young Nigerian based in Ghana from drug addiction.

The young man, Francis Vincent Olowu, who is married to a Ghanaian, has been battling the addiction for many years without success.

However, thanks to the benevolence of Nana Tea and his partners, Francis has completed his rehabilitation and fully recovered.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

