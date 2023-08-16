Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu owns a beautiful house in Kumasi, which's video has just surfaced online

The video emerged after Zionfelix visited the actor, showing a single-storey building and a regular building occupying the space

Many admirers of Kwaku Manu who saw the video have been impressed and have praised the actor

A video of Kumawood actor and YouTuber Kwaku Manu's house in Kumasi has emerged on social media.

The video of Kwaku Manu's house was shared by blogger Zionfelix who visited the actor for an interview.

In the video, Zionfelix and his crew drove in a red car into a compound with big houses under construction.

Kwaku Manu's house in Kumasi has impressed his fans Photo source: @zionfelixdotcom

Kwaku Manu, who has also built a house for his parents, stood at the other side and opened the gates to his to allow the blogger and his crew to enter his compound.

After parking the car, Zionfelix asked Kwaku Manu about the paved road leading to the gate of his compound.

Kwaku Manu's house is made up of different buildings

After entering the compound, Zionfelix's video showed parts of the house comprising separate buildings.

One of the buildings was a single-storey which was neatly tiled. The down part had a porch leading to the living room. Beside it was a regular building painted in a shade of green.

Zionfelix and his crew set up for the interview about Kwaku Manu's upcoming movie, Who Is Your Guy? The compound was decorated with a mix of grass and concrete pavements.

Fans of Kwaku Manu hail him over his house

The video of the father of three's house shared by Zionfelix has impressed many of the actor's admirers

Twumasi Ankra Christopher said:

I tap into the blessings of Uncle Kwaku Manu

Ike Ahto Kwamenha Eghan said:

Congratulations bro

Morti said:

I.can see he don't have gate man or security man, I'm ready if it will be possible

Kwaku Manu Plays With His Kids In Video

Meanwhile, Kwaku Manu was recently spotted singing and dancing with his kids as he shared a piece of bread with them.

In a video he shared on his Instagram page, the actor teased his kids, putting big smiles on their faces.

The video sparked reactions from social media users who found the footage adorable and praised the bond between father and kids.

