Okyeame Kwame And Delay Meet At The Gym, Entertain Their Fans In Trending Video

Ghanaian rapper and businessman Okyeame Kwame met media personality and presenter Delay at the gym and entertained their fans in the video

The video, which was recorded by Deloris Frimpong Boateng, popularly known as Delay, featured Okyeame Kwame joking about his health and when he would exit the earth

Okyeame Kwame said he would live very long until the creator called him. He added that until the creator was no more, he would continue to exist

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, also known as Delay, was seen talking to rapper and businessman Okyeame Kwame in a trending video online.

In the video, Delay, who recorded the artiste at the gym, asked him about his health and applauded him for taking very good care of himself and looking very young at 47 years.

Okyeame Kwame, who was also very excited to see Delay, began to praise himself and hype God for taking good care of him throughout the years, making him look fresh and fit.

Delay said that she had missed Okyeame Kwame after he began lecturing her on some popular saying by the Akans.

Delay commended him for times like these when he used to talk to her and explain certain Akan terms to her until recently when she said he abandoned her.

Okyeame Kwame responded and said, "I cannot do that; if I do that, I should go bald," making Delay laugh uncontrollably in the video.

Some Ghanaians who saw the video reacted positively, with many of them stressing the need for a healthy lifestyle when an individual clocks 40.

kbmcmoni commented:

That’s the gift of life! Many people get surprised when I tell them my age when you hit 40, your perception of life changes, and you got to keep fit to keep the flow…. #Team40

kobby4now commented:

When we tell people to stop eating unnecessary food in town n do some exercise, they think we r worrying them.

Source: YEN.com.gh