Renowned Ghanaian rapper and musician Okyeame Kwame has turned 47, and in a recent Instagram post, he opened up about his previous fear of ageing. The music icon revealed that prior to turning 40, he used to dread growing old and losing his youthfulness. He feared becoming frail and weak.

Okyeme Kwame, in his youthful days (Left), Okyeame Kwame in suit (Right) Photo Source: Okyeame Kwame

Source: Facebook

However, Okyeame Kwame says he has since overcome that fear, and he now feels better than ever at 47. In his Instagram post, he wrote:

When I was turning 40, I was afraid. I thought I will be old, and weak. I was completely wrong. Today at 47, I have never been this free, this young, and this wild! Now I am looking forward to 100. Come what may, we move!

His post received a lot of love and birthday wishes from fans and fellow celebrities, including Sister Deborah and Cwesi Oteng. Fans took to the comments section to express their happiness and support for the rapper, congratulating him on his journey of overcoming his fears.

Okyeame Kwame is a talented artist known for his unique blend of Hiplife and Highlife music. He has released many hit songs over the years, such as "Faithful," "Kpa," and "Woara." He has also been involved in philanthropic work, using his platform to bring attention to important social issues in Ghana and beyond.

Celebrities And Fans Of Okyeame Kwame Wish Him Happy Birthday

Okyeame Kwame Celebrates His 47th Birthday With The Launch Of A New Men's Underwear Brand

In a related story, Kwame Nsiah-Apau popularly called Okyeame Kwame, is celebrating his 47th birthday today, April 17, 2023.

The versatile musician and songwriter has joined the list of male celebrities in Ghana with clothing brands.

Okyeame Kwame and his wife, Annica Nsiah-Apau co-authored a relationship book titled Love Lockdown.

