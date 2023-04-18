Robertgh, the gentleman who refers to himself as King Promise Lookalike, was heavily criticized by a social media user recently

The incident happened on his TikTok handle, where he went live and accepted a gentleman called Pinto to join him, not knowing what he was going to face

After Pinto's criticism, Robertgh was dumbfounded as he tried to speak but was unable to construct a sentence

A gentleman known on TikTok as Robertgh, who also goes by the tag 'King Promise Lookalike', has got many social media users laughing hysterically.

During one of his live videos, the gentleman was barefacedly criticized by a gentleman identified as Pinto on the online platform.

Pinto told Robertgh that he has to stop imitating the famous Ghanaian musician, on the basis that they share similar facial characteristics.

"You have to stop what you are doing. You cannot just wake up and be on social media expecting people to send you money or gift to you when even the real King Promise is outside the country working hard to fend for his family," Pinto told Robertgh.

By the time Pinto was done speaking, King Promise Lookalike was hardly able to speak. He attempted to but began to stammer until the end of the recording.

Ghanaians react to King Promise Lookalike's video

Check out some of the comments gathered under the comment section of the video below.

@Okyereea said:

At first I tho it was a pic of him not knowing he was listening live

@PatrickAmankw15 mentioned:

It’s like everyone dey this guy ein top. What about the others

@mr_president789 indicated:

Naah I for download this TikTok some lol

@TheGuanGuy_ stated:

Why he said “odwan” and at the same time “m333” was that, he don’t want him to interpret am as http://G.O.AT but rather the real sokoto red

See the video below:

