Ghanaian rapper Amerado has expressed gratitude for his relationship with Deloris Frimpong Manso, also known as Delay.

The businesswoman and TV show host was accused of having a romantic relationship with Amerado after the two friends were seen all over social media spending time together and having fun.

Rapper Amerado says Delauy likes him, and he is grateful for their friendship

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Berla Mundi on the Newday morning show, Amerado said that Delay could help his career and impact his life positively because she saw the future of his music and recognised his talent.

The award-winning rapper said that he believed the media personality liked him and what he does because there were personal discussions that she barely had with anyone but was comfortable talking to him about them.

He added that she is reserved about most of her issues but does not hide them from him. And this proves that their relationship as friends is beautiful and possibly transcends their friendship.

However, he denied the rumours about the alleged romantic relationship, which made peeps come out with theories and signs of them dating.

Watch Amerado's interview on Tv3 about Delay below:

