Sarkodie has challenged dancehall artiste Shatta Wale to a boxing fight and has been trending online in the funny video

Sarkodie, who was excited to be at a boxing event to which he was invited as a special guest, said he would like to make it to the event regularly

After being asked whether he was really a fighter, it was rumoured that he responded by asking for a boxing fight to be arranged between himself and Shatta Wale to find out

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has been challenged by rapper Sarkodie to a boxing fight in a hilarious video which has been trending online. In the video, the rapper was invited to a boxing event and was asked about his fighting and boxing skills.

Sarkodie thanked the audience at the boxing event which he was invited to, and said he would love to visit them regularly to show his love for the sport.

After the speech to thank the audience for having him, he was asked if he was truly a boxer by a section of the audience. Sarkodie said:

You can arrange a boxing fight between myself and Shatta Wale to confirm this.

He got the crowd laughing uncontrollably after the statement which received massive applause from them as they hailed him for always putting smiles on others' faces.

Watch the video of Sarkodie challenging Shatta Wale to a boxing fight below

