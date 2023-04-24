Osebo the Zaraman marked his mother's 70th birthday on April 23, 2023, with an adorable video of her dancing

His mother was dressed in a lovely gown with her black wig tucked in at the back of her head and held with a headpiece, and her makeup made her look even younger

Many people thronged the comment section with birthday wishes, while others could not help but admire how young and vibrant she looked

Famous Ghanaian fashion icon Richard Brown who is well known as Osebo the Zaraman celebrated his mother's 70th birthday with a beautiful video of her dancing.

Osebo the Zaraman marks mom's 70th birthday. Image Credit: @osebo_thezaraman

Source: Instagram

In the video, his mother was dressed in a beautiful gown, with her wig nicely styled and tucked at the back and secured with a headpiece.

She danced as her family and friends surrounded her to cheer her on while she danced into her 70s.

Captioning the post, he wrote that he still admired how beautiful his mother was. He added that God had been good to them.

The fashion entrepreneur also urged his fans to join him in celebrating her as she turned 70 on April 23, 2023.

"So beautiful ❤️, Please help me thank God for my Mothers life, she is 70 years today . God has been so good to us ❤️," he wrote on Instagram.

Below is a beautiful video of Osebo's mother dancing into her 70s.

Ghanaians in awe of how young and energetic Osebo's mother looks, even at 70

Many people prayed for her to live a long life, while others admired how youthful and vibrant she looked, even at the age of 70.

Below are selected comments from under the post.

gloriaosarfo:

So beautiful Mothers are priceless❤❤❤

vivian.odame:

Wow, she's so beautiful . Wishing her well and God's abundant blessings ❤️❤️. She's my Mum's age mate but unfortunately I lost her 7 years ago. God bless you for celebrating her. ❤️❤️❤️

t777yna04:

Wow she looks very young. Sending her and the rest of the family more blessing, peace and love. Happy birthday, auntie

icemanr2::

No way!!! 70 years? Wow she looks so beautiful and young

nass_ama_dug:

Whoever made her dress made it beautiful and simple.

justice.gyasi.5:

Forever young why won’t she be when her son keeps blessing the needy ? God keep blessing her

afia_tawiah:

Wow.... 70 and looking this young and vibrant ❤️...... Happy birthday mummy. May God continue blessing you

