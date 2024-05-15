Ghanaian tourism ambassador Afua Asantewaa Singathon is trending after her magical performance in Dubai

The mother-of-three with a unique voice performed Beyoncé Halo at an event in Dubai over the weekend

Some social media users have blasted her for she proudly posted a video of her performance on Instagram

Ghanaian event organizer Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, popularly called Afua Singathon, attended the breaking of the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon. However, she has received negative feedback for her performance in Dubai.

Afua Asantewaa Singathon attempted to sing Beyoncé's famous Halo song at a star-studded event in Dubai during the launch of the Global Outstanding Women Awards at the Fashion Factory.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum slays in a blue dress. Photo credit: @afuasingathon

Fans of the Ghanaian tourism ambassador have begged her to stop singing or undergo proper voice training if she wants to impress the country with her singing prowess.

Afua Asantewaa Singathon looked regal in a shiny blue dress while rocking her short hairstyle at the event.

Watch the video below;

Afua Asantewaa Singathon rocks bridal robe in Dubai

The founder of GOWA Awards stepped out in a blue outfit styled with a ruffled bridal robe and white sneakers.

Afua Asantewaa turned heads in a long, straight hairstyle and mild makeup while rocking black sunglasses.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaians react to Afua Asantewaa Singathon's video as she performs Beyoncé Halo in Dubai

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

olivercottage_airbnb_capecoast stated:

Her voice is so horrible . Why would you put her there?

king_mikachi stated:

I hope u didn’t tell them you represent Ghana

gregzee5 stated:

Girl you are gorgeous and you love music, but singing is not your thing. I wish you could find what you can do best rather than singing cos it was not not , u always sing off key

lnkdesignsgh1 stated:

Sis, we love you, but singing is not for you. Find your strength and hone it. Bless you.

everything_nannette stated:

Singing is not for you hun

Truecoaster stated:

Yo how did it just get worser and worse????

