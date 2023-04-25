Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie said Ghanaians should be mindful of the kind of leaders they choose to rule the country

His statement was a result of a video he sighted on Twitter in which an old white man explained the history behind the coup and plot to overthrow Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah

Netizens reacted to Sarkodie's post and shared different opinions about the award-winning rapper's views

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie said he urges Ghanaians to be careful about the kind of leaders they elect to manage the affairs of the country. He said that there are many who are typical politicians whose interests only lie with fulfilling their political ambitions and winning power for their personal gains.

The award-winning rapper said it is important that the track records of politicians are well investigated by Ghanaians before they consider electing them into political offices.

Sarkodie's tweet was a reply to a post by a popular African History page which talks about African history and untold tales of African leaders. In the video posted on the African History page, a white lady explained how the west plotted to overthrow Dr Kwame Nkrumah and some African leaders over fear of them uniting.

She further detailed how Kwame Nkrumah's efforts to lead his people and make good choices including the books he wrote, became a threat to the west's mission in Africa, leading to the plot of his downfall.

Sarkodie said:

Typical politicians are trained not to build anything but just to fulfill political ambitions (just win power ) … About time we check the track records of the leaders we give power to. The discipline, commitment and resilience needed in a leader cannot be overlooked.

Ghanaians who were displeased with the rapper's political views because of his earlier bias toward the incumbent political party which he supported through his songs reacted negatively to his statement.

Quobby Boakye commented:

Election year is around the corner, so you are back for public approval to find the means to the national cake again. I don’t blame you, we are all that hungry. Are you generalising now?

@Iam_SamAdd commented:

You endorsed Nana Addo 3 yrs ago in the heat of covid. Did you do background checks before doing that?

@phathers1 commented:

Oga rest, you lost your relevance on national issues when you chose a side. In fact, you campaigned for the mess we are in. Focus on rap, we beg.

@AnabsVan commented:

So you trying to say you just realised this right now?? Cos you were busy endorsing someone not long ago. Don't sound a hypocrite, king sark.

