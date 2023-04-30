Nigerian musician Mr Eazi has set up a scholarship scheme to support 282 students of CK Tedam in the Upper East Region of Ghana

The scholarship programme, which has a GHS200,000 initial seed investment, aims to pay the entire tuition for 100 CKT-UTAS students annually

All C. K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences Campus students in levels 100 through 400 can apply for the scholarship.

Award-winning Nigerian musician Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly called Mr Eazi in showbiz, has given 282 students of the C. K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS) full and, in some cases, partial scholarships.

The premier public university is in Navrongo in the Upper East Region of Ghana. The Registrar of the school, Dr V.A. Ankamah-Lomotey (PhD), broke the news to the general public in a memo dated April 19, 2023.

Mr Eazi Launches Scholarship Fund To Support Students

Dr V.A. Ankamah-Lomotey (PhD) appreciated Mr Eazi’s dedication to promoting higher education and improving economic mobility in the region.

Business mogul Mr Eazi commenting on the scholarship, reaffirmed his goal of funding 1,000 students through higher education.

He added that education is the backbone of regional transformation and a strong springboard for upward economic and social mobility.

Mr Eazi’s contribution to CKT-UTAS has significantly impacted the lives of the beneficiaries, many of whom may not have had the financial means to pursue higher education.

His philanthropy inspires others to invest in education and create opportunities for the next generation.

