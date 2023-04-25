Lydia Abayie Acquah, a Ghanaian lady with hearing impairment, has defied the odds with her academic success

She graduated from the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) in Tarkwa with a master's degree in Technology Management

Lydia, after that, also gained admission to study at the Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C

A hearing-impaired student named Lydia Abayie Acquah has accomplished a remarkable feat by bucking the odds and earning a master's degree from Ghana's Western Region's University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), in Tarkwa.

As Ghanaweb reported, Lydia learned to speak before going deaf because she was born hearing and only developed the condition at age ten. As a result, she can talk to some extent but cannot hear.

Lydia put in a lot of effort, overcame every challenge she faced in primary, secondary, and tertiary education, and finally, during the recently concluded 14th Congregation of the University of Mines and Technology in Tarkwa.

The academic achievements of Lydia Abayie Acquah a hearing-impaired student

She graduated from the Master of Business Technology Management (MBTM) Programme with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 76.80%, with a concentration in Management Information Systems (MIS).

Prior to that, Lydia attended the Akuapim Mampong Secondary Technical School for the Deaf after completing Tarkwa Senior Secondary School, where she learned sign language before enrolling in the University of Ghana to study business administration (human resource option).

Lydia has been admitted to study a Master's in linguistics at Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C., a private federally chartered research university for the education of the deaf and hard of hearing.

She hopes to become a linguist to support the deaf community in Ghana in developing their language.

