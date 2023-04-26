Students from Ashesi University and KNUST have impressed many people with their new invention aimed at helping the mining sector

The students have made a biosensor that can detect gold in the soil and would be useful for small-scale miners

Social media users have commended the students for being innovative and playing a part in solving matters of national concern

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A group of students from the Ashesi University and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have proven to be problem solvers following an announcement of their new invention.

The ten innovative students have designed a biosensor that is capable of detecting gold in the soil.

Students from Ashesi and KNUST collaborate to design a biosensor to detect gold in soil Photo credit: ashesi.edu.gh

Source: UGC

A post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Ashesi University revealed that the new invention would revolutionize small-scale mining in the country as it would support small-scale miners and reduce the use of other toxic prospecting processes like land degradation.

The brilliant students from Ashesi University are Michael Boateng, Trish Maduche, Rosemond Tawiah, Edith Boakye, Vera Bordah, Gideon Bonsu, Elijah Boateng and Leeroy Magora

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The two KNUST students who joined to make the new invention a success include Sandra Acquah and Betty Essien.

Ghanaians praise the students for the new innovation

Social media users who saw the post praised the students for coming up with such innovation at this critical point when the country is battling with illegal mining.

Lloyd Amoah replied:

Great that Ashesi is collaborating with the older, more experienced universities in Ghana. These universities attract some of the best brains in Ghana and have some of the leading academics in their fields in the world. There is a rich intellectual ecosystem that is worth tapping.

Father Chris asked:

Bioengineering!!! Is it eco friendly gold detection method or genetic engineering?

Shedrach Gyeni Akesse added:

That must be innovative. I hope it gets scaled up and accepted in the industry. Currently, mercury is mostly used.

KNUST And UCC students design a robot to feed people

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that students from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in collaboration with their counterparts from the University of Cape Coast have also designed a robot to assist persons with disability (PWD).

The innovative students were able to produce a robot that has Artificial Intelligence and is able to read body language in order to feed people who are unable to use their hands due to some form of disability.

2 KNUST student launch app

Also, two intelligent students of KNUST, have launched an online platform to assist advertisers and users with their products and services.

In a YouTube video, Richard Adjetey and Philip Allotey, both studying Computer Science, said the platform known as myAdmo was carefully designed with the needs of the user in mind.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh