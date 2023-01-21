Nigerian music star Mr Eazi has visited Alyazia Mahama, the daughter of John Mahama's first son Shafik and his Algerian wife, Asma

Mr Eazi visited the former president's granddaughter with gifts including expensive designer wear

A video of the musician's visit which surfaced online shows him looking excited as he held the little girl in his arms

Nigerian musician Mr Eazi, born Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, has visited the home of John Mahama's son Shafik and his wife Asma.

Mr Eazi visited the couple who is based in Dubai to have a look at their newly born daughter Alyazia.

Mr Eazi gifted John Mahama's granddaughter some expensive designer wear Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

John Mahama's son and wife welcome first child

The former president became a grandfather in the latter part of 2022 when his first son, Shafik, and his Algerian wife, Asma, welcomed their first child.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Asma put to bed on November 29. She announced the birth of her daughter by sharing photos online. The photos had her showing a part of the newborn baby's face. In her caption, she thanked God for giving her such a blessing.

Mr Eazi visits Mahama's granddaughter with gifts

Barely two months after the birth of Alyazia Mahama, Mr Eazi who is close to the girl's parents has paid her a visit.

A video shared on the Instagram stories of the little girl's mother shows her in the arms of the Nigerian musician who tried to rock her for a few seconds.

Mr Eazi did not go empty-handed as he gifted items including Hermes designer items. He looked happy to have finally met the newborn.

See the video below as reposted on Instagram blog @sweet_maame_adwoa.

