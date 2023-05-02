Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown is still taking congratulatory messages after the Onua Showtime launch

The Onua TV presenter hosted a successful outdooring of her maiden show at Media General

Many were pleasantly surprised when MzGee praised McBrown for the powerful launch

United Showbiz host Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, popularly known as MzGee, sent a congratulatory message to Nana Ama McBrown after the launch of Onua Showtime.

Although Nana Ama McBrown is yet to respond to her message, many have applauded her for showing maturity.

MzGee replaced McBrown as the host of UTV's United Showbiz after the latter dropped off the show. Although many assumed the two professional women might take up the battle between the media houses personally, that has not been the case.

Onua ShowTime garnered a lot of buzz online, with live views clocking almost 12k.

The unveiling was a night-long affair with celebrities, musicians, fans and lovers of the gorgeous actress on the premises of Onua TV.

The event also spotted guest appearances and performances from musicians including King Promise, Fameye, MOG and Kwame Eugene.

Another exciting experience was when McBrown's husband and young daughter surprised her on set with a huge flower bouquet.

MzGee also sent her congratulatory message on Nana Ama McBrown's appreciation post. She wrote:

Congratulations Nana.

Ghanaians applaud MzGee for sending a congratulatory message to Nana Ama McBrown

Peeps are glad that McBrown and MzGee have no bad blood between them.

Prissy_favour wrote:

@iammzgee You've earned my love and respect. Keep your heart pure as you have been doing and you will see God himself establish and honour you. Keep doing exploits queen. Much respect, mature woman.❤️

Mahmy Jayne said:

I'm going to follow you. You're a good person. May God make you great.

Nana_hemaa_doronzy wrote:

I'm going to follow you now, women at work, it is how it should be, maturity.

